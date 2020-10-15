Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels SPCE After Recent Earnings Report

by Daisy Galbraith

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.49. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/20 that Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Seeks $1 Billion Valuation in Fundraising

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPCE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.38, which is $4.42 above the current price. SPCE currently public float of 168.10M and currently shorts hold a 24.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPCE was 16.23M shares.

SPCE’s Market Performance

SPCE stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.51% and a quarterly performance of 1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.19% for SPCE stocks with a simple moving average of 17.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SPCE by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for SPCE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $20 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SPCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SPCE, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 09th of the current year.

SPCE Trading at 16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +22.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.38. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. saw 84.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPCE starting from Vieco 10 Ltd, who sale 12,330,000 shares at the price of $15.05 back on Jun 05. After this action, Vieco 10 Ltd now owns 77,290,438 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., valued at $185,566,500 using the latest closing price.

Vieco 10 Ltd, the 10% Owner of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., sale 170,000 shares at $16.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Vieco 10 Ltd is holding 89,620,438 shares at $2,761,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -4241.26 for the present operating margin
  • -138.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at -5578.82. The total capital return value is set at -27.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.07.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.99. Total debt to assets is 4.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 469.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Related Articles

Companies

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...

Latest Posts

Companies

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels GIS After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Valvoline Inc. (VVV)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels GIS After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Masco Corporation?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.16. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.81. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.28. Press Release reported on...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.57. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of L Brands Inc. (LB), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) went up by 4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) went up by 9.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.36. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Valvoline Inc. (VVV)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Fox Corporation (FOXA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links