The Chart for CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Melissa Arnold

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/10/20 that 16 stocks — from Adobe to Home Depot to Zillow — to help you tap into the housing boom

Is It Worth Investing in CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE :CBRE) Right Now?

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBRE is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for CBRE Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.83, which is $2.81 above the current price. CBRE currently public float of 332.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBRE was 1.57M shares.

CBRE’s Market Performance

CBRE stocks went up by 0.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.23% and a quarterly performance of 9.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for CBRE Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for CBRE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBRE reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for CBRE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to CBRE, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

CBRE Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.97. In addition, CBRE Group Inc. saw -20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Midler Laurence H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $49.90 back on Sep 15. After this action, Midler Laurence H now owns 109,485 shares of CBRE Group Inc., valued at $374,250 using the latest closing price.

Queenan Daniel G, the Global CEO, Advisory Services of CBRE Group Inc., sale 6,506 shares at $46.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Queenan Daniel G is holding 150,909 shares at $304,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.48 for the present operating margin
  • +19.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc. stands at +5.37. The total capital return value is set at 14.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.21. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 65.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.48. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.30B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.61.

