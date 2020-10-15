Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces New Marketing Leadership Team

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.06, which is $4.81 above the current price. SBH currently public float of 111.60M and currently shorts hold a 20.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBH was 2.13M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH stocks went up by 0.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.42% and a quarterly performance of -34.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for SBH stocks with a simple moving average of -21.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $19 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Underperform” to SBH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

SBH Trading at -15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw -48.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Brickman Christian A., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.19 back on Aug 18. After this action, Brickman Christian A. now owns 456,741 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $121,860 using the latest closing price.

RABIN EDWARD W, the Director of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $12.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that RABIN EDWARD W is holding 118,750 shares at $48,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.83 for the present operating margin

+46.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at +7.01. The total capital return value is set at 30.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.90. Equity return is now at value -248.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 34.08M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.