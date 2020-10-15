Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FedEx Corporation (FDX)

by Daisy Galbraith

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) went up by 1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $275.24. The company’s stock price has collected 2.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/20 that Workhorse Jumps Again, Giving Short Sellers a Jolt

Is It Worth Investing in FedEx Corporation (NYSE :FDX) Right Now?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FDX is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for FedEx Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $294.86, which is $8.57 above the current price. FDX currently public float of 242.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDX was 3.33M shares.

FDX’s Market Performance

FDX stocks went up by 2.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.72% and a quarterly performance of 66.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for FedEx Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.34% for FDX stocks with a simple moving average of 71.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $318 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDX reach a price target of $281, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for FDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to FDX, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

FDX Trading at 20.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.27. In addition, FedEx Corporation saw 82.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from Maier Henry J, who sale 7,333 shares at the price of $270.17 back on Oct 07. After this action, Maier Henry J now owns 40,667 shares of FedEx Corporation, valued at $1,981,171 using the latest closing price.

WALSH PAUL S, the Director of FedEx Corporation, sale 4,970 shares at $263.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that WALSH PAUL S is holding 13,000 shares at $1,307,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.12 for the present operating margin
  • +19.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for FedEx Corporation stands at +1.86. The total capital return value is set at 6.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on FedEx Corporation (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 197.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.38. Total debt to assets is 49.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.52B with total debt to EBITDA at 3.40. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

