Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected -4.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Radius Global Infrastructure to Participate in Fireside Chat with Morgan Stanley

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ :RADI) Right Now?

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 104.62 x from its present earnings ratio.

RADI currently public float of 43.09M. Today, the average trading volume of RADI was 133.10K shares.

RADI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.12% for RADI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.06% for the last 200 days.

RADI Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RADI fell by -4.74%. In addition, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. saw -11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleIs KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.?

Related Articles

Companies

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...

Latest Posts

Companies

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels GIS After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Valvoline Inc. (VVV)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels GIS After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Masco Corporation?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.16. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.81. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.28. Press Release reported on...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.57. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of L Brands Inc. (LB), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) went up by 4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) went up by 9.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.36. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Valvoline Inc. (VVV)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Fox Corporation (FOXA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links