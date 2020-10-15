Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected -4.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Radius Global Infrastructure to Participate in Fireside Chat with Morgan Stanley

Is It Worth Investing in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ :RADI) Right Now?

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 104.62 x from its present earnings ratio.

RADI currently public float of 43.09M. Today, the average trading volume of RADI was 133.10K shares.

RADI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.12% for RADI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.06% for the last 200 days.

RADI Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RADI fell by -4.74%. In addition, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. saw -11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.