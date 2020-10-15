Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 23.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s stock price has collected 26.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Sale of firstPRO Recruitment Business Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :STAF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAF is at 2.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. STAF currently public float of 6.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAF was 262.45K shares.

STAF’s Market Performance

STAF stocks went up by 26.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.98% and a quarterly performance of 3.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.10% for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.16% for STAF stocks with a simple moving average of 12.93% for the last 200 days.

STAF Trading at 19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +27.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAF rose by +26.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6170. In addition, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.22 for the present operating margin

+16.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stands at -1.76. The total capital return value is set at 0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.80. Equity return is now at value 504.70, with -19.40 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -703,000 with total debt to EBITDA at 14.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.38 and the total asset turnover is 3.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.