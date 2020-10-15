Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The company’s stock price has collected -0.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Fourth Consecutive Year

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE :FIS) Right Now?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1565.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIS is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.45, which is $21.38 above the current price. FIS currently public float of 615.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIS was 3.03M shares.

FIS’s Market Performance

FIS stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.98% and a quarterly performance of 3.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.64% for FIS stocks with a simple moving average of 3.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $150 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to FIS, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on August 27th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.24. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw 3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Williams Lenore D, who sale 4,047 shares at the price of $147.63 back on Sep 28. After this action, Williams Lenore D now owns 15,825 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $597,459 using the latest closing price.

Ramji Asif, the Chief Growth Officer of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., sale 15,020 shares at $144.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Ramji Asif is holding 0 shares at $2,163,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.03 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.69. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.60. Total debt to assets is 24.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.20.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.16B with total debt to EBITDA at 4.80. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.