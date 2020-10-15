Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Limelight Networks Inc.?

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went down by -5.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock price has collected 8.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Streaming Video Viewing Reaches All-Time High According to Limelight Networks Research

Is It Worth Investing in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :LLNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLNW is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Limelight Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.87, which is $2.85 above the current price. LLNW currently public float of 117.75M and currently shorts hold a 13.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLNW was 3.44M shares.

LLNW’s Market Performance

LLNW stocks went up by 8.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.59% and a quarterly performance of -7.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Limelight Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.53% for LLNW stocks with a simple moving average of 7.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLNW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LLNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LLNW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $9 based on the research report published on September 18th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLNW reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LLNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LLNW, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

LLNW Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLNW rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Limelight Networks Inc. saw 55.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLNW starting from Marth Thomas, who sale 17,045 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, Marth Thomas now owns 285,143 shares of Limelight Networks Inc., valued at $119,315 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Kurt, the Senior Vice President-Dev. of Limelight Networks Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Silverman Kurt is holding 702,670 shares at $97,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.84 for the present operating margin

+40.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limelight Networks Inc. stands at -8.00. The total capital return value is set at -9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.30. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW), the company’s capital structure generated 9.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.54. Total debt to assets is 7.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.47M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.