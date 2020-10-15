Search
Is Match Group Inc. (MTCH) a Keeper?

by Daisy Galbraith

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Match Releases 10th Annual Singles in America Survey, Revealing How 2020 Has Transformed Dating

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Match Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.71, which is $18.62 above the current price. MTCH currently public float of 73.46M and currently shorts hold a 15.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCH was 3.03M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.09% and a quarterly performance of 16.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Match Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.04% for MTCH stocks with a simple moving average of 23.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $138 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTCH, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

MTCH Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -4.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.89. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 33.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Schiffman Glenn, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $110.38 back on Sep 16. After this action, Schiffman Glenn now owns 9,898 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $5,518,750 using the latest closing price.

Schiffman Glenn, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $110.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Schiffman Glenn is holding 9,898 shares at $5,503,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 3.50 for asset returns.

