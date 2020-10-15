Is a Correction Looming Ahead for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.67. The company’s stock price has collected -5.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that United Airlines Hunkers Down for Long Air-Travel Drought

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.25, which is -$0.98 below the current price. AAL currently public float of 502.33M and currently shorts hold a 30.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 65.64M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went down by -5.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.94% and a quarterly performance of -0.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for American Airlines Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.77% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of -21.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AAL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

AAL Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw -56.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from EMBLER MICHAEL J, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $19.33 back on Feb 28. After this action, EMBLER MICHAEL J now owns 34,969 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $77,312 using the latest closing price.

CAHILL JOHN T, the Director of American Airlines Group Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $18.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that CAHILL JOHN T is holding 50,000 shares at $474,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+24.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at +3.68. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 240.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.57B with total debt to EBITDA at 4.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.