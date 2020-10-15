Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.89. The company’s stock price has collected -5.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Mack-Cali Brings Together World-Class Team to Drive Repositioning of Harborside Office Campus on Jersey City Waterfront

Is It Worth Investing in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE :CLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLI is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.43, which is $4.87 above the current price. CLI currently public float of 78.42M and currently shorts hold a 8.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLI was 1.06M shares.

CLI’s Market Performance

CLI stocks went down by -5.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.60% and a quarterly performance of -18.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.59% for CLI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CLI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CLI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $14 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CLI, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CLI Trading at -8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLI fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.85. In addition, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation saw -48.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.73 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stands at +52.49. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.57.

Based on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI), the company’s capital structure generated 189.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.47. Total debt to assets is 53.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 97.60M with total debt to EBITDA at 17.60. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.