Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) went up by 9.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s stock price has collected 5.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Key Addition to Engineering Team

Is It Worth Investing in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :CPSH) Right Now?

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPSH is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CPS Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CPSH currently public float of 8.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPSH was 389.35K shares.

CPSH’s Market Performance

CPSH stocks went up by 5.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.73% and a quarterly performance of -19.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.39% for CPS Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.14% for CPSH stocks with a simple moving average of 29.29% for the last 200 days.

CPSH Trading at 13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares surge +26.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSH rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7108. In addition, CPS Technologies Corporation saw 96.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.78 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for CPS Technologies Corporation stands at -2.97. The total capital return value is set at -9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.41.

Based on CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH), the company’s capital structure generated 26.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.04. Total debt to assets is 15.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.