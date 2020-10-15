Here’s Our Rant About American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.83. The company’s stock price has collected -4.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/09/20 that There Are Fewer Sales at the Mall. That’s Good for Gap, American Eagle, and Others.

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE :AEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEO is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.44, which is $0.76 above the current price. AEO currently public float of 154.46M and currently shorts hold a 22.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEO was 6.94M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

AEO stocks went down by -4.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.38% and a quarterly performance of 31.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for AEO stocks with a simple moving average of 29.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $15 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to AEO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

AEO Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.79. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Foyle Jennifer M., who sale 32,467 shares at the price of $15.52 back on Oct 09. After this action, Foyle Jennifer M. now owns 104,339 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $503,888 using the latest closing price.

Keefer James H JR, the VP, Controller & CAO of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 3,036 shares at $15.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Keefer James H JR is holding 8,195 shares at $48,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.28 for the present operating margin

+31.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.97. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 128.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.20. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 42.26M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.