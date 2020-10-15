Search
Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR)

by Ethane Eddington

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) went down by -2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Sleep Number Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ :SNBR) Right Now?

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNBR is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Sleep Number Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.75, which is -$12.67 below the current price. SNBR currently public float of 26.49M and currently shorts hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNBR was 383.55K shares.

SNBR’s Market Performance

SNBR stocks went up by 9.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.04% and a quarterly performance of 19.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.83% for Sleep Number Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.87% for SNBR stocks with a simple moving average of 39.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $65 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNBR, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

SNBR Trading at 20.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.49. In addition, Sleep Number Corporation saw 18.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from KILPATRICK DEBORAH L., who sale 422 shares at the price of $46.87 back on Aug 05. After this action, KILPATRICK DEBORAH L. now owns 7,717 shares of Sleep Number Corporation, valued at $19,779 using the latest closing price.

Ibach Shelly Radue, the President and CEO of Sleep Number Corporation, sale 11,872 shares at $53.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Ibach Shelly Radue is holding 98,042 shares at $637,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.60 for the present operating margin
  • +61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sleep Number Corporation stands at +4.82. The total capital return value is set at 43.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 562.33. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.32M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.70 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

