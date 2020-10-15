Search
Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Denise Gardner

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went down by -8.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.47. The company’s stock price has collected -15.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Fulgent Genetics Announces Partnership with Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for COVID-19 Testing

Is It Worth Investing in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :FLGT) Right Now?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 334.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLGT is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Fulgent Genetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.25, which is $18.08 above the current price. FLGT currently public float of 11.91M and currently shorts hold a 12.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLGT was 960.16K shares.

FLGT’s Market Performance

FLGT stocks went down by -15.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.02% and a quarterly performance of 89.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 238.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.08% for Fulgent Genetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.45% for FLGT stocks with a simple moving average of 79.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FLGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLGT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $75 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for FLGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2020.

FLGT Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGT fell by -15.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.66. In addition, Fulgent Genetics Inc. saw 195.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLGT starting from KIM PAUL, who sale 425 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Sep 02. After this action, KIM PAUL now owns 335,899 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc., valued at $12,035 using the latest closing price.

Xie Jian, the Chief Operating Officer of Fulgent Genetics Inc., sale 441 shares at $30.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Xie Jian is holding 601,295 shares at $13,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1.32 for the present operating margin
  • +56.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stands at -1.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.60. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.13. Total debt to assets is 2.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.96.

Quick Links