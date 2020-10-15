Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)?

by Daisy Galbraith

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s stock price has collected -5.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Rackspace Technology helps Relay42 deliver up to 500,000 customer data events per second

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :RXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.67, which is $10.01 above the current price. RXT currently public float of 198.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXT was 3.41M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Rackspace Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.58% for RXT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $29 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RXT, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

RXT Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -5.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.49. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw 7.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.93 for the present operating margin
  • +41.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -4.20. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.99.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 491.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.09. Total debt to assets is 70.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 475.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 161.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Corteva Inc. (CTVA), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Pummels ATNX After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Companies

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...

Latest Posts

Companies

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels GIS After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Valvoline Inc. (VVV)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels GIS After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Masco Corporation?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.16. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.81. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.28. Press Release reported on...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.57. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of L Brands Inc. (LB), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) went up by 4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) went up by 9.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.36. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Valvoline Inc. (VVV)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Fox Corporation (FOXA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links