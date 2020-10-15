Search
Can Incyte Corporation (INCY) Remain Competitive?

by Denise Gardner

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) went down by -3.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Baricitinib has Significant Effect on Recovery Time, Most Impactful in COVID-19 Patients Requiring Oxygen

Is It Worth Investing in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ :INCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INCY is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Incyte Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.40, which is $12.85 above the current price. INCY currently public float of 215.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INCY was 1.19M shares.

INCY’s Market Performance

INCY stocks went up by 3.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.10% and a quarterly performance of -8.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Incyte Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.70% for INCY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INCY reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for INCY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 06th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to INCY, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

INCY Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.19. In addition, Incyte Corporation saw 6.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from Pasquale Maria E, who sale 1,423 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, Pasquale Maria E now owns 28,331 shares of Incyte Corporation, valued at $135,185 using the latest closing price.

Dhanak Dashyant, the EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of Incyte Corporation, sale 961 shares at $91.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Dhanak Dashyant is holding 28,010 shares at $88,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +19.53 for the present operating margin
  • +93.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corporation stands at +20.70. The total capital return value is set at 18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.49. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corporation (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.70. Total debt to assets is 2.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 262.67M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Quick Links