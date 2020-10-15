Buy or Sell Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went down by -1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.42. The company’s stock price has collected -6.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/03/20 that IPOs Are Back—With All the Same Problems, and More

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PLTR currently public float of 969.28M. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 79.69M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.11% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

PLTR Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -6.60%. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Taylor Ryan D., who sale 33,177 shares at the price of $9.16 back on Oct 02. After this action, Taylor Ryan D. now owns 1,898,164 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $303,991 using the latest closing price.

Moore Alexander D., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 88,000 shares at $9.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Moore Alexander D. is holding 2,341,249 shares at $805,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.63 for the present operating margin

+67.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -79.20. The total capital return value is set at -109.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.92.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 270.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.99.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.