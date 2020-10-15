Search
Buy or Sell Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Denise Gardner

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) went down by -2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Albertsons Wins Bankruptcy Auction for Kings and Balducci’s Stores

Is It Worth Investing in Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE :ACI) Right Now?

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.72, which is $5.38 above the current price. ACI currently public float of 227.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACI was 2.50M shares.

ACI’s Market Performance

ACI stocks went up by 2.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.62% and a quarterly performance of -4.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Albertsons Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.62% for ACI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $18 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

ACI Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI rose by +2.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.83. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Sankaran Vivek, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $14.74 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sankaran Vivek now owns 1,961,782 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc., valued at $368,575 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS STEVEN A, the Director of Albertsons Companies Inc., purchase 7,100 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that DAVIS STEVEN A is holding 94,973 shares at $107,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Equity return is now at value 48.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Quick Links