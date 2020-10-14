Search
Home Business
Business

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Denise Gardner

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went down by -4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.48. The company’s stock price has collected -1.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.76, which is $5.52 above the current price. ZION currently public float of 161.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 1.59M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went down by -1.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly performance of -8.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.81% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of -12.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZION, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

ZION Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.25. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -41.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from SHIREY TERRY ALAN, who sale 15,572 shares at the price of $35.77 back on Aug 11. After this action, SHIREY TERRY ALAN now owns 18,324 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $556,992 using the latest closing price.

Abbott James R, the Senior Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 10,091 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Abbott James R is holding 48,131 shares at $305,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +38.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +25.15. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.26. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 5.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Previous articlePG&E Corporation (PCG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus
Next articleWhy e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Related Articles

Companies

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s...
Business

Why Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 34.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Why Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 34.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Gartner Inc. (IT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.26. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade PE Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 34.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.25....
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Nicola Day - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -8.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Express Inc. (EXPR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went down by -5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SLM Corporation (SLM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links