Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went down by -4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.48. The company’s stock price has collected -1.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.76, which is $5.52 above the current price. ZION currently public float of 161.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 1.59M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went down by -1.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly performance of -8.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.81% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of -12.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZION, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

ZION Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.25. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -41.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from SHIREY TERRY ALAN, who sale 15,572 shares at the price of $35.77 back on Aug 11. After this action, SHIREY TERRY ALAN now owns 18,324 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $556,992 using the latest closing price.

Abbott James R, the Senior Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 10,091 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Abbott James R is holding 48,131 shares at $305,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +25.15. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.26. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 5.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.