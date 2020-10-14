Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Nicola Day

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s stock price has collected -8.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :XERS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. XERS currently public float of 37.53M and currently shorts hold a 42.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XERS was 3.75M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS stocks went down by -8.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.93% and a quarterly performance of 82.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.82% for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.44% for XERS stocks with a simple moving average of 30.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2018.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to XERS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS fell by -8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Shannon John Patrick Jr, who purchase 22,000 shares at the price of $3.55 back on May 13. After this action, Shannon John Patrick Jr now owns 117,493 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $77,994 using the latest closing price.

Shannon John Patrick Jr, the See Remarks of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 7,886 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Shannon John Patrick Jr is holding 95,493 shares at $25,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -4495.96 for the present operating margin
  • +1.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -4613.52. The total capital return value is set at -135.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.50. Equity return is now at value -435.30, with -91.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 403.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.15. Total debt to assets is 53.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 403.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Previous articleWhy Express Inc. (EXPR) Is in Such Horrid Condition
Next articleSunPower Corporation (SPWR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Related Articles

Companies

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s...
Business

Why Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 34.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Why Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 34.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Gartner Inc. (IT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.26. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade PE Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 34.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.25....
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Nicola Day - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -8.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Express Inc. (EXPR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went down by -5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SLM Corporation (SLM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links