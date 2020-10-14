Search
Why Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Melissa Arnold

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 15.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Delta Air Lines, Sunworks Inc, Facebook, Royal Caribbean Cruises, or General Electric?

Is It Worth Investing in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ :SUNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUNW is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sunworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.80. SUNW currently public float of 16.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUNW was 13.85M shares.

SUNW’s Market Performance

SUNW stocks went up by 15.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 322.22% and a quarterly performance of 294.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 52.75% for Sunworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.47% for SUNW stocks with a simple moving average of 265.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUNW reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for SUNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 27th, 2017.

SUNW Trading at 130.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 52.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.92%, as shares surge +302.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW rose by +15.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Sunworks Inc. saw 158.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -13.92 for the present operating margin
  • +10.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc. stands at -15.35. The total capital return value is set at -58.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.53. Equity return is now at value -148.80, with -44.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 63.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.69. Total debt to assets is 17.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Quick Links