Why Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Ethane Eddington

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Bionano’s Saphyr Plays Essential Role in Identifying Three Previously Unknown Genetic Mutation Types in Cancer in Study from Weill Cornell

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :BNGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Bionano Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.48. BNGO currently public float of 136.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNGO was 19.97M shares.

BNGO’s Market Performance

BNGO stocks went down by -4.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.46% and a quarterly performance of 17.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Bionano Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for BNGO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.25 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNGO reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for BNGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

BNGO Trading at -7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6109. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw -52.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -255.44 for the present operating margin
  • +22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at -294.34. The total capital return value is set at -120.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -261.76.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 555.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

