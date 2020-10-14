Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Twilio Inc. (TWLO), Here is What We Found

by Daisy Galbraith

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $332.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that JFrog Stock Gets a Mixed Bag of Ratings

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $344.13, which is -$25.61 below the current price. TWLO currently public float of 137.22M and currently shorts hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 2.98M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went up by 14.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.56% and a quarterly performance of 50.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Twilio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.17% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of 91.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $375 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TWLO, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on July 17th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at 32.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +49.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +14.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +236.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.15. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 243.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Shipchandler Khozema, who sale 3,225 shares at the price of $286.10 back on Oct 05. After this action, Shipchandler Khozema now owns 93,605 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $922,666 using the latest closing price.

Lawson Jeff, the Chief Executive Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 22,500 shares at $275.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Lawson Jeff is holding 56,570 shares at $6,187,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -31.20 for the present operating margin
  • +50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -27.07. The total capital return value is set at -12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.66. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.01. Total debt to assets is 12.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.22.

