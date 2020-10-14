We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ayro Inc. (AYRO), Here is What We Found

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 8.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected 6.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that AYRO Inc. and Karma Automotive’s Innovation and Customization Center Announce Strategic Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ayro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $295680.00. AYRO currently public float of 9.73M and currently shorts hold a 14.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 2.03M shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went up by 6.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.95% and a quarterly performance of -37.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.87% for Ayro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.88% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.76% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw -35.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.