We Analyzed the Future Direction of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Here is What We Found

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AJG is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.64, which is $6.97 above the current price. AJG currently public float of 189.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AJG was 821.97K shares.

AJG’s Market Performance

AJG stocks went up by 2.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.91% and a quarterly performance of 7.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.41% for AJG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $101 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJG reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for AJG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AJG, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

AJG Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.37. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw 14.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from McCurdy Kay W, who sale 1,830 shares at the price of $103.00 back on Aug 24. After this action, McCurdy Kay W now owns 30,252 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $188,490 using the latest closing price.

English Frank E. Jr., the Director of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 2,500 shares at $107.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that English Frank E. Jr. is holding 6,500 shares at $267,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.11 for the present operating margin

+73.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +9.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.40. Total debt to assets is 25.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.80.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.36B with total debt to EBITDA at 3.78. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.