Search
Home Business
Business

Wall Street Pummels PAGP After Recent Earnings Report

by Ethane Eddington

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s stock price has collected 16.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings & Quarterly Earnings Timing for 2021

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE :PAGP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAGP is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Plains GP Holdings L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. PAGP currently public float of 177.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAGP was 2.97M shares.

PAGP’s Market Performance

PAGP stocks went up by 16.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.54% and a quarterly performance of -17.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Plains GP Holdings L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.79% for PAGP stocks with a simple moving average of -31.67% for the last 200 days.

PAGP Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +16.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw -63.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Burk Victor, who sale 3,004 shares at the price of $7.37 back on Sep 16. After this action, Burk Victor now owns 7,134 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $22,139 using the latest closing price.

SINNOTT ROBERT V, the Director of Plains GP Holdings L.P., purchase 75,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that SINNOTT ROBERT V is holding 193,368 shares at $255,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.03 for the present operating margin
  • +5.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.91. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 472.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.52. Total debt to assets is 33.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 444.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 508.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Citigroup Inc. (C)

Related Articles

Companies

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) went down by -17.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
Business

The Chart for Inseego Corp. (INSG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Nicola Day - 0
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.83. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) went down by -17.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

The Chart for Inseego Corp. (INSG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Nicola Day - 0
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.83. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.78. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SHAK Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kellogg Company (K)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

The Chart for Inseego Corp. (INSG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) went down by -17.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SHAK Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is The Gap Inc. (GPS) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links