Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels CL After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.96. The company’s stock price has collected 3.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Colgate-Palmolive Co. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE :CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CL is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.32, which is -$0.02 below the current price. CL currently public float of 855.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CL was 3.12M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

CL stocks went up by 3.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.03% and a quarterly performance of 7.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.48% for Colgate-Palmolive Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.09% for CL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $78 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CL, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

CL Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.27. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw 16.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Massey Sally, who sale 387 shares at the price of $77.30 back on Sep 28. After this action, Massey Sally now owns 4,856 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $29,915 using the latest closing price.

Shotts Philip G., the Vice President and Controller of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 401 shares at $77.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Shotts Philip G. is holding 41,263 shares at $30,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.97 for the present operating margin
  • +59.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +15.08. The total capital return value is set at 48.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.35.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 7,250.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.64. Total debt to assets is 56.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,687.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.10B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Regions Financial Corporation (RF)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Centene Corporation (CNC)

Related Articles

Companies

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) went down by -17.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
Business

The Chart for Inseego Corp. (INSG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Nicola Day - 0
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.83. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) went down by -17.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

The Chart for Inseego Corp. (INSG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Nicola Day - 0
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.83. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.78. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SHAK Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kellogg Company (K)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

The Chart for Inseego Corp. (INSG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) went down by -17.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SHAK Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is The Gap Inc. (GPS) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links