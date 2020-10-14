Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Just Got Our Attention

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that A new era for iPhone with 5G, Verizon to offer iPhone 12 lineup, with orders starting on October 16

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE :VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VZ is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VZ currently public float of 4.14B and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VZ was 13.30M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly performance of 7.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.22% for Verizon Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for VZ stocks with a simple moving average of 3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $68 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to VZ, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

VZ Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.56. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Skiadas Anthony T, who sale 10,744 shares at the price of $57.10 back on May 01. After this action, Skiadas Anthony T now owns 26,201 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $613,429 using the latest closing price.

Dunne Ronan, the EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer of Verizon Communications Inc., purchase 18,839 shares at $53.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Dunne Ronan is holding 33,956 shares at $1,007,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.13 for the present operating margin

+45.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +14.61. The total capital return value is set at 16.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.35. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 216.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.44. Total debt to assets is 45.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.54B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.