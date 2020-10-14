Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) went down by -4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.78. The company’s stock price has collected -3.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Press Release: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Welcomes Deluxe Corporation to Glenridge Highlands Two

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :PDM) Right Now?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDM is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $6.22 above the current price. PDM currently public float of 124.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDM was 771.39K shares.

PDM’s Market Performance

PDM stocks went down by -3.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.39% and a quarterly performance of -14.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.63% for PDM stocks with a simple moving average of -22.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2020.

PDM Trading at -8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. saw -38.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Swope Jeffrey L., who purchase 7,185 shares at the price of $13.96 back on May 13. After this action, Swope Jeffrey L. now owns 49,918 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., valued at $100,303 using the latest closing price.

Taysom Dale H., the Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $14.14 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Taysom Dale H. is holding 23,137 shares at $28,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.13 for the present operating margin

+26.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stands at +43.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.96. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM), the company’s capital structure generated 81.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.91. Total debt to assets is 42.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 121.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.28. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.