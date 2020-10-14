Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) went up by 15.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.29. The company’s stock price has collected 8.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Changes Its Name To PHX Minerals Inc.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHX is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.70, which is $0.87 above the current price. PHX currently public float of 9.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHX was 123.73K shares.

PHX’s Market Performance

PHX stocks went up by 8.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.67% and a quarterly performance of -36.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.26% for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.93% for PHX stocks with a simple moving average of -55.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHX stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for PHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHX in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $30 based on the research report published on June 18th of the previous year 2009.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHX reach a price target of $23.50. The rating they have provided for PHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2009.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to PHX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

PHX Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHX rose by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6120. In addition, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. saw -85.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHX starting from Fraser Christopher T., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, Fraser Christopher T. now owns 130,718 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $163,000 using the latest closing price.

BEHRMAN MARK T, the Director of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that BEHRMAN MARK T is holding 41,407 shares at $48,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+20.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. stands at -99.48. The total capital return value is set at -0.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.67. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX), the company’s capital structure generated 44.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.88. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -607,080 with total debt to EBITDA at 1.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.