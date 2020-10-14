Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went down by -2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/03/20 that The Stock Market Drop Was Ugly. We’ve Seen This Before.

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE :CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ciena Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.06, which is $11.38 above the current price. CIEN currently public float of 153.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIEN was 2.40M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.09% and a quarterly performance of -22.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Ciena Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.13% for CIEN stocks with a simple moving average of -12.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

CIEN Trading at -15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.81. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from MOYLAN JAMES E JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $40.56 back on Oct 05. After this action, MOYLAN JAMES E JR now owns 324,293 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $81,120 using the latest closing price.

SMITH GARY B, the President, CEO of Ciena Corporation, sale 4,250 shares at $39.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that SMITH GARY B is holding 323,390 shares at $169,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.49 for the present operating margin

+42.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +7.09. The total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.80. Total debt to assets is 19.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 223.89M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.