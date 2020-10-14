Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)

by Nicola Day

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s stock price has collected -11.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Enlivex Therapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Livent Corp, Solid Biosciences, or Boxlight Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ :BOXL) Right Now?

BOXL currently public float of 44.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOXL was 17.33M shares.

BOXL’s Market Performance

BOXL stocks went down by -11.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.31% and a quarterly performance of -29.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for Boxlight Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.65% for BOXL stocks with a simple moving average of 33.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOXL

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BOXL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

BOXL Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXL fell by -11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6643. In addition, Boxlight Corporation saw 51.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXL starting from K Laser Technology Inc., who sale 140,809 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Jul 13. After this action, K Laser Technology Inc. now owns 4,910,178 shares of Boxlight Corporation, valued at $226,214 using the latest closing price.

K Laser Technology Inc., the 10% Owner of Boxlight Corporation, sale 1,760,729 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that K Laser Technology Inc. is holding 4,181,422 shares at $1,760,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -24.40 for the present operating margin
  • +24.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boxlight Corporation stands at -28.46. The total capital return value is set at -97.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -209.91. Equity return is now at value -210.30, with -29.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Quick Links