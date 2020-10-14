Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s stock price has collected 7.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/09/20 that Thinking about buying stock in US Well Services, Abraxas Petroleum, Advanced Micro Devices, Tilray, or Jumia Technologies?

Is It Worth Investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ :AXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXAS is at 3.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.32. AXAS currently public float of 163.06M and currently shorts hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXAS was 7.64M shares.

AXAS’s Market Performance

AXAS stocks went up by 7.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.21% and a quarterly performance of -29.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.85% for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for AXAS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.59% for the last 200 days.

AXAS Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.07%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXAS rose by +7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1535. In addition, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation saw -55.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXAS starting from WENDEL STEPHEN T, who purchase 35,380 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Feb 07. After this action, WENDEL STEPHEN T now owns 166,803 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, valued at $9,906 using the latest closing price.

WATSON ROBERT L G, the President/CEO of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, purchase 35,380 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that WATSON ROBERT L G is holding 279,983 shares at $9,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.80 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stands at -50.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.11. Equity return is now at value -77.00, with -25.20 for asset returns.

Based on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 186.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.06. Total debt to assets is 54.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.82M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.