Search
Home Trending
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

by Ethane Eddington

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) went up by 9.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price has collected 1.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that U.S. Energy Corp. Announces $1.65 Million Registered Direct Offering

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ :USEG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USEG is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for U.S. Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00. USEG currently public float of 0.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USEG was 552.90K shares.

USEG’s Market Performance

USEG stocks went up by 1.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.43% and a quarterly performance of 19.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.90% for U.S. Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.86% for USEG stocks with a simple moving average of 19.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USEG reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for USEG stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on May 14th, 2012.

USEG Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.93%, as shares surge +20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp. saw 88.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -12.02 for the present operating margin
  • +54.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Energy Corp. stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at -6.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.77. Equity return is now at value -65.70, with -38.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.75. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -481,000 with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Next articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Related Articles

Trending

Here’s Our Rant About American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Nicola Day - 0
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.83. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.78. The company’s stock...
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SHAK Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here’s Our Rant About American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Nicola Day - 0
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.83. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.78. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SHAK Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kellogg Company (K)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.32. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SHAK Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is The Gap Inc. (GPS) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.89. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links