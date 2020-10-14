Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.68. The company’s stock price has collected -1.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Lonestar Resources, Nikola Corp, Cassava Sciences, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, or Zoom Video?

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $5.78 above the current price. SAVA currently public float of 22.05M and currently shorts hold a 12.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 7.14M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went down by -1.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.77% and a quarterly performance of 230.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 790.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.66% for Cassava Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.26% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of 105.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

SAVA Trading at 81.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +59.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +247.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw 115.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from BARBIER REMI, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.59 back on Sep 24. After this action, BARBIER REMI now owns 1,078,855 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $95,900 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON SANFORD, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc., purchase 36,281 shares at $8.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that ROBERTSON SANFORD is holding 912,623 shares at $323,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -46.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.20. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.