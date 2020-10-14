Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

by Denise Gardner

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.62. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/08/20 that A Medical-Device Stock Falls Below Its IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE :BSX) Right Now?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSX is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.38, which is $5.37 above the current price. BSX currently public float of 1.43B and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSX was 7.32M shares.

BSX’s Market Performance

BSX stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.49% and a quarterly performance of 11.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Boston Scientific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for BSX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $47 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to BSX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

BSX Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.09. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw -9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Pierce David A, who sale 2,282 shares at the price of $38.56 back on Oct 01. After this action, Pierce David A now owns 2,690 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $87,994 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, the EVP & Pres, Interven Cardio of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 77,640 shares at $40.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Fitzgerald Joseph Michael is holding 221,048 shares at $3,164,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.95 for the present operating margin
  • +64.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.91. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 74.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.72. Total debt to assets is 33.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.60.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 214.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Previous articleWall Street Pummels PLUG After Recent Earnings Report
Next articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI)

