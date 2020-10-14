Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Alphatec Holdings Inc.?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) went down by -2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.59. The company’s stock price has collected 51.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that ATEC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ATEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.92, which is $1.95 above the current price. ATEC currently public float of 44.85M and currently shorts hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEC was 623.78K shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC stocks went up by 51.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.22% and a quarterly performance of 100.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Alphatec Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.59% for ATEC stocks with a simple moving average of 84.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ATEC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 55.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +66.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +47.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 44.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Hunsaker Craig E, who sale 62,731 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Oct 08. After this action, Hunsaker Craig E now owns 985,361 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $540,579 using the latest closing price.

Black Jeffrey G., the EVP & CFO of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Black Jeffrey G. is holding 652,770 shares at $32,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.09 for the present operating margin

+61.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -50.17. The total capital return value is set at -35.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.91. Equity return is now at value -184.70, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), the company’s capital structure generated 77.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.75. Total debt to assets is 32.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.