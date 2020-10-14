Is GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) a Keeper?

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE :GGN) Right Now?

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.89 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of GGN was 1.23M shares.

GGN’s Market Performance

GGN stocks went up by 3.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.31% and a quarterly performance of -0.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for GGN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.26% for the last 200 days.

GGN Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGN rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.