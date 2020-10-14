Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went down by -5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.12. The company’s stock price has collected 21.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Cardiff Oncology, Penn National Gaming, Facebook, or Target?

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CRDF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRDF is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cardiff Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $5.09 above the current price. CRDF currently public float of 16.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDF was 2.07M shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF stocks went up by 21.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 162.29% and a quarterly performance of 223.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 1442.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.13% for Cardiff Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.04% for CRDF stocks with a simple moving average of 309.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CRDF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRDF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2020.

CRDF Trading at 77.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, as shares surge +168.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +181.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +21.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,117.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.66. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc. saw 1156.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from PACE GARY W, who purchase 2,550 shares at the price of $5.70 back on Sep 16. After this action, PACE GARY W now owns 450,311 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc., valued at $14,527 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6817.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stands at -6709.74. The total capital return value is set at -166.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.73. Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -118.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 20.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.25. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.