Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.16. The company’s stock price has collected 0.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Urban One, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstanding 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ :UONE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. Today, the average trading volume of UONE was 2.10M shares.

UONE’s Market Performance

UONE stocks went up by 0.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.65% and a quarterly performance of -64.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 182.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.15% for Urban One Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.70% for UONE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.65% for the last 200 days.

UONE Trading at -14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares surge +38.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONE rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Urban One Inc. saw 159.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UONE starting from MCNEILL BRIAN W, who sale 94,335 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Jun 24. After this action, MCNEILL BRIAN W now owns 358,275 shares of Urban One Inc., valued at $301,209 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES CATHERINE L, the Chairperson and Secretary of Urban One Inc., sale 269,882 shares at $3.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that HUGHES CATHERINE L is holding 6,444,662 shares at $867,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.56 for the present operating margin

+66.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc. stands at +0.21. The total capital return value is set at 9.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09.

Based on Urban One Inc. (UONE), the company’s capital structure generated 505.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.49. Total debt to assets is 74.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 486.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 35.48M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.