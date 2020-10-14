Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR)

by Daisy Galbraith

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that FLIR Systems Announces Four New Exx-Series Handheld Thermal Imaging Cameras

Is It Worth Investing in FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :FLIR) Right Now?

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLIR is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for FLIR Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.89, which is $9.03 above the current price. FLIR currently public float of 129.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLIR was 1.37M shares.

FLIR’s Market Performance

FLIR stocks went down by -0.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.48% and a quarterly performance of -14.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for FLIR Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.90% for FLIR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLIR

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLIR reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for FLIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to FLIR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

FLIR Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLIR fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.03. In addition, FLIR Systems Inc. saw -30.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLIR starting from FRANK JEFFREY, who sale 24,456 shares at the price of $46.94 back on Jun 05. After this action, FRANK JEFFREY now owns 27,131 shares of FLIR Systems Inc., valued at $1,147,965 using the latest closing price.

WYNNE STEVEN E, the Director of FLIR Systems Inc., sale 21,300 shares at $48.88 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that WYNNE STEVEN E is holding 28,361 shares at $1,041,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.92 for the present operating margin
  • +49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLIR Systems Inc. stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 12.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.08. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.68. Total debt to assets is 22.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 131.04M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

