Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 1.17M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.77% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of -0.77% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV fell by -0.10%. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.