Here’s Our Rant About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/20 that Athene, MassMutual Made Over $3 Billion Takeover Offer to American Equity

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE :AEL) Right Now?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEL is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.29, which is -$2.58 below the current price. AEL currently public float of 85.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEL was 763.16K shares.

AEL’s Market Performance

AEL stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.48% and a quarterly performance of 24.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.18% for AEL stocks with a simple moving average of 34.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AEL, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

AEL Trading at 29.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +47.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.64. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from MULCAHY DAVID S., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.57 back on Sep 25. After this action, MULCAHY DAVID S. now owns 118,439 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $195,682 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Joyce Ann, the Director of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 10,000 shares at $19.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Chapman Joyce Ann is holding 24,950 shares at $192,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stands at +12.22. The total capital return value is set at 8.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.89. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL), the company’s capital structure generated 14.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 1.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19.