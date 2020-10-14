Here’s How Your Trade WDR Aggressively Right Now

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) went up by 6.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.64. The company’s stock price has collected 8.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces September 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

Is It Worth Investing in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE :WDR) Right Now?

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDR is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.21, which is -$3.41 below the current price. WDR currently public float of 62.71M and currently shorts hold a 35.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDR was 837.40K shares.

WDR’s Market Performance

WDR stocks went up by 8.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.22% and a quarterly performance of 7.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.88% for WDR stocks with a simple moving average of 20.80% for the last 200 days.

WDR Trading at 15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDR rose by +10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.44. In addition, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDR starting from WALTON JERRY W, who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $17.48 back on Nov 05. After this action, WALTON JERRY W now owns 69,327 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., valued at $166,090 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.48 for the present operating margin

+53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.12. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR), the company’s capital structure generated 14.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.95. Total debt to assets is 9.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.80.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 248.40M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.