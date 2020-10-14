Search
Here’s How Your Trade HYLN Aggressively Right Now

by Nicola Day

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) went down by -7.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock price has collected -20.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/20 that Nikola Sees New Competition From an Unlikely Source—an Oil Giant

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE :HYLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hyliion Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HYLN currently public float of 23.06M and currently shorts hold a 12.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYLN was 5.81M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN stocks went down by -20.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.75% and a quarterly performance of 13.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 173.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.28% for Hyliion Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.50% for HYLN stocks with a simple moving average of 41.97% for the last 200 days.

HYLN Trading at -29.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares sank -44.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -20.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.34. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw 165.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Quick Links