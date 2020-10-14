Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock price has collected 5.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Mondelēz International to Report Q3 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ :MDLZ) Right Now?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Mondelez International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.32, which is $4.53 above the current price. MDLZ currently public float of 1.43B and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDLZ was 6.01M shares.

MDLZ’s Market Performance

MDLZ stocks went up by 5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.53% and a quarterly performance of 12.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for Mondelez International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for MDLZ stocks with a simple moving average of 9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $61 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MDLZ, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

MDLZ Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.82. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 6.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from MAY PETER W, who sale 555,000 shares at the price of $56.00 back on Aug 12. After this action, MAY PETER W now owns 12,228,832 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $31,077,725 using the latest closing price.

BUNCH CHARLES E, the Director of Mondelez International Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $55.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BUNCH CHARLES E is holding 32,300 shares at $193,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

+38.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.67. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.15B with total debt to EBITDA at 3.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.