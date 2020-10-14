Search
Home Trending
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade AXT Inc. (AXTI)

by Melissa Arnold

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) went up by 8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that AXT, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release for October 28, 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in AXT Inc. (NASDAQ :AXTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTI is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AXT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.03, which is $1.36 above the current price. AXTI currently public float of 38.44M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTI was 651.77K shares.

AXTI’s Market Performance

AXTI stocks went up by 2.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.60% and a quarterly performance of 27.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for AXT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.58% for AXTI stocks with a simple moving average of 45.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6.60 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AXTI, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

AXTI Trading at 23.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI rose by +9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.81. In addition, AXT Inc. saw 40.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from YOUNG MORRIS S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $6.40 back on Oct 05. After this action, YOUNG MORRIS S now owns 1,798,169 shares of AXT Inc., valued at $32,000 using the latest closing price.

FISCHER GARY L, the VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXT Inc., sale 19,900 shares at $6.59 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that FISCHER GARY L is holding 200,459 shares at $131,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -0.38 for the present operating margin
  • +29.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc. stands at -3.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on AXT Inc. (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.45M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.10. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.

Previous articleHere’s How Your Trade WDR Aggressively Right Now
Next articleWhy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Related Articles

Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.94. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.94. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.38. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels DISH After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.62. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kellogg Company (K)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels CL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.96. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.32. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is The Gap Inc. (GPS) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.89. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Regions Financial Corporation (RF)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links