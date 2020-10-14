Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Just Got Our Attention

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.12. The company’s stock price has collected 2.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Bearish Exxon Analyst Changes His Tune

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE :XOM) Right Now?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XOM is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.52, which is $11.5 above the current price. XOM currently public float of 4.23B and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XOM was 24.21M shares.

XOM’s Market Performance

XOM stocks went up by 2.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.66% and a quarterly performance of -23.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Exxon Mobil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for XOM stocks with a simple moving average of -26.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

XOM Trading at -11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.88. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw -50.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Swiger Andrew P, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $33.80 back on Mar 19. After this action, Swiger Andrew P now owns 1,161,768 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $1,014,000 using the latest closing price.

Duffin Neil W, the Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, purchase 30,000 shares at $36.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Duffin Neil W is holding 162,097 shares at $1,092,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.60 for the present operating margin

+21.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 4.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.59. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 27.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.59. Total debt to assets is 14.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.97B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.