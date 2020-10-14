Search
Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.36. The company’s stock price has collected 6.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/10/20 that Videogames are about to get more expensive for the first time in 15 years

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ :EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $155.47, which is $19.88 above the current price. EA currently public float of 287.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EA was 2.08M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stocks went up by 6.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.36% and a quarterly performance of -3.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Electronic Arts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.30% for EA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $165 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EA, setting the target price at $154 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

EA Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.93. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 23.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Jorgensen Blake J, who sale 5,975 shares at the price of $124.75 back on Oct 07. After this action, Jorgensen Blake J now owns 59,160 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $745,394 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $124.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Wilson Andrew is holding 0 shares at $31,176,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +25.39 for the present operating margin
  • +74.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +55.60. The total capital return value is set at 18.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.39. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.05. Total debt to assets is 10.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 503.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

